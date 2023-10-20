Weak cold front to move through early Saturday morning

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures have slowly warmed up since early this week and will stay in the 80s over the weekend despite a cold front moving through the area early Saturday morning. This front will not drop temperatures all that much but will keep the humidity down over the weekend. This will quickly change on Monday however as winds begin to switch around more toward the east and southeast.

Friday look for mostly sunny skies to start the day off and then partly cloudy by the afternoon. The high temperature will be in the low 80′s near the coast and mid 80′s inland which is close to average for this time of year. The front will be approaching during the evening hours and it will bring a slight increase in humidity as the winds turn more toward the west and southwest out ahead of the front.

The rain chances will stay low with this front as there just isn’t any significant moisture out ahead of the front. We will see a few isolated showers late Friday night and into early Saturday morning.

As the sun rises on Saturday the aforementioned front will be south of our area and high pressure will build in behind it. This should clear our skies out and lower the humidity once again. This ridge of high pressure should make for a nice weekend. We will see highs in the low 80s near the coast and mid 80s inland. Winds will be out of the NW at 10 mph.

Sunday looks nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures to start the day in the low to mid 60s. We will quickly warm up into the low to mid 80s once again by the early afternoon.

Monday it begins the warming trend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. There could even be a few areas east of I-75 that could reach 90 degrees. The humidity will stay reasonable with dew points in the low 60s.

Nice weekend ahead (WWSB)

This same type of weather will continue through Wednesday of next week.

Going to brush by the northern most Leeward island (WWSB)

In the tropics the Leeward Islands are expecting to see near hurricane force winds as Tammy moves in Friday and into early Saturday morning bringing heavy rain, rough surf and winds up to 70 mph. Tammy is expected to turn to a cat. 1 hurricane with 85 mph winds once it passes the islands. The good news is that it will begin to move northward once pass the island and then off to the NW into the open waters of the Atlantic.

Tammy is the 19th named storm and the 20th this year. We had a storm develop off the coast of NY Jan. 15th earlier this year. This was reviewed and determined to be a tropical storm after the meteorologists looked at more data.

We still have a month and a couple of week before the official end of this hurricane season. It will go down as an above average season with 20 storms, 7 hurricanes with 3 major storms with winds greater than 110 mph.

