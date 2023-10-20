Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Venice volleyball team wins district championship advancing to the next round

The Venice High School Varsity volleyball team is defending class 7A Florida state champions.
The Venice High School Varsity volleyball team is defending class 7A Florida state champions.(WWSB)
By James Hill
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice High School Varsity volleyball team is defending class 7A Florida state champions.

They won their latest district twelve title versus Riverview, their cross-county rival 3-0.

Coach Brian Wheatley has built up the VHS Girls Varsity Volleyball program to be one of the best on the Suncoast, in Florida, and one of the best in America.

Wheatley tells ABC7 Sports Anchor James Hill he instills lofty goals, high standards, and hard work in his student-athletes.

“We preach all year that playoffs are the real season. You know the regular season is just pre-season for us and we schedule as tough as we can because the more, you’re in the fire the more you get used to it,” Coach Wheatley said.

According to longtime Venice High School Athletic Director Pete Dombrowski Venice will learn who they will play next and look to hosting another FHSAA playoff game on Wednesday, October 25th. Venice is playing to win back-to-back Florida High School Athletic Association Girls varsity state championships.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in this morning's bank robbery
Bradenton Police identify suspect in bank robbery
Deputies investigating possible murder-suicide at KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care
Deputies investigating possible murder-suicide at KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care
Deputies investigating possible murder-suicide at KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care
Shooter identified in possible murder-suicide at KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care
Manatee County teaching residents ‘how to live with alligators’
Jaquez Barnes
Bradenton bank robbery suspect in custody

Latest News

Drew and Grayson Mitchell battle and bond on the golf course
Drew and Grayson Mitchell battle and bond on the golf course
WWSB ABC7 News at 5pm
Bradenton Christian School Football 2023
Bradenton Christian School Head Football Coach Nate Strawderman, Jaden Baker and Colton Dempsey...
Bradenton Christian Panthers are a football team to watch
Tyreek’e Robinson working out the Manatee High School lineman during practice.
Tyreek’e Robinson is tackling grades and making classroom plays