Venice volleyball team wins district championship advancing to the next round

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice High School Varsity volleyball team is defending class 7A Florida state champions.

They won their latest district twelve title versus Riverview, their cross-county rival 3-0.

Coach Brian Wheatley has built up the VHS Girls Varsity Volleyball program to be one of the best on the Suncoast, in Florida, and one of the best in America.

Wheatley tells ABC7 Sports Anchor James Hill he instills lofty goals, high standards, and hard work in his student-athletes.

“We preach all year that playoffs are the real season. You know the regular season is just pre-season for us and we schedule as tough as we can because the more, you’re in the fire the more you get used to it,” Coach Wheatley said.

According to longtime Venice High School Athletic Director Pete Dombrowski Venice will learn who they will play next and look to hosting another FHSAA playoff game on Wednesday, October 25th. Venice is playing to win back-to-back Florida High School Athletic Association Girls varsity state championships.

