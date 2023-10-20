Tammy strengthens into a Hurricane. No impact expected locally

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the National Hurricane Center, Tammy became a hurricane Friday morning.

The storm reached hurricane intensity with winds of 70 MPH and is moving west toward the Lesser Antilles. As of now, the storm is not expected to impact the Suncoast. She is the 19th named storm of the 2023 Hurricane Season.

On the forecast track, the center of Tammy will move near or over portions of the Leeward Islands tonight and on Saturday, and then move north of the northern Leeward Islands on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.