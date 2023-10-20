Advertise With Us
Nice weekend and a warm end to October

Drought
Drought(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida weather is very pleasant for the weekend, then warm and dry to end the month. There are no storms headed our way right up through Halloween. That will take us to 22″ below average rain for the year. We’re still in Extreme drought for the Suncoast, the only dry part of the state. Much of Louisiana and Mississippi are in even worse shape in the Exceptional drought category. Highs will hold the mid-80s for the weekend, then the upper-80s next week. Fortunately, dew points stay in the low 60s for a very comfortable October feel.

Sunrise
Sunrise(Station)

In the tropics, Tammy is likely to become a hurricane this weekend. The track of the storm is slower and farther east, keeping it far away from the mainland USA. The U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico will see heavy rain and strong winds during the weekend as the storm turns north. The Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean have no tropical disturbances for now, with just 41 days left in Hurricane Season.

Tammy
Tammy(Station)

