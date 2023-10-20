Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Nathan Benderson Park hosts its annual Trick-or-Treat on the Lake Event

Halloween is coming to Nathan Benderson Park
Halloween is coming to Nathan Benderson Park(Nathan Benderson Park)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nathan Benderson Park is inviting all the ghosts and goblins of the Suncoast to come out for its annual Trick or Treat on the Lake Event.

Trick-or-Treat on the Lake event on Thursday, Oct. 26, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Get into the holiday spirit by enjoying Halloween favorites for the entire family by the lake. Come dressed in your spookiest, silliest, star-studded costumes for an evening of trick-or-treating along a candy trail of not-too-spooky themed booths, hosted and decorated by over 35 community organizations.

This family-friendly event will have an area for interactive play, storytelling, live music, and an age-appropriate Halloween movie will play on the jumbotron.

The event is free and open to the public. Parking is $10.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in this morning's bank robbery
Bradenton Police identify suspect in bank robbery
Deputies investigating possible murder-suicide at KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care
Deputies investigating possible murder-suicide at KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care
Deputies investigating possible murder-suicide at KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care
Shooter identified in possible murder-suicide at KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care
Manatee County teaching residents ‘how to live with alligators’
Jaquez Barnes
Bradenton bank robbery suspect in custody

Latest News

An FHP Trooper's vehicle was struck by an alleged impaired driver
FHP warns impaired drivers after trooper’s vehicle struck
WWSB Generic Stock 5
HCSO: Man shoots himself on grounds of Tampa school
The Venice High School Varsity volleyball team is defending class 7A Florida state champions.
Venice volleyball team wins district championship advancing to the next round
Traffic plan for 2023 Trick or Treat at City Center
City of North Port announces Trick or Treat at City Center
Hurricane Tammy
Tammy strengthens into a Hurricane. No impact expected locally