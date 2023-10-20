Nathan Benderson Park hosts its annual Trick-or-Treat on the Lake Event

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nathan Benderson Park is inviting all the ghosts and goblins of the Suncoast to come out for its annual Trick or Treat on the Lake Event.

Trick-or-Treat on the Lake event on Thursday, Oct. 26, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Get into the holiday spirit by enjoying Halloween favorites for the entire family by the lake. Come dressed in your spookiest, silliest, star-studded costumes for an evening of trick-or-treating along a candy trail of not-too-spooky themed booths, hosted and decorated by over 35 community organizations.

This family-friendly event will have an area for interactive play, storytelling, live music, and an age-appropriate Halloween movie will play on the jumbotron.

The event is free and open to the public. Parking is $10.

