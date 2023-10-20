Advertise With Us
Miss London crowned in first makeup-free beauty pageant

Natasha Beresford, 26, works as a dental nurse in London and was named the inaugural winner of...
Natasha Beresford, 26, works as a dental nurse in London and was named the inaugural winner of the natural contest.(IMAGE BY LAUREN CRAMER FAB UK MEDIA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) – A real-life tooth fairy was crowned Miss London in the world’s first makeup-free beauty pageant, according to the Miss England organization.

The makeup-free beauty pageant was held at the Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences in London on Sept. 29, a news release stated.

Natasha Beresford, 26, works as a dental nurse in London and was named the inaugural winner of the natural contest.

According to a news release, Beresford provides dental treatment for children under general anesthetic, to help them out of dental pain.

She volunteered in Uganda in September 2022 with the charity Dentaid. She spent two weeks traveling across the country to run outreach clinics to provide safe, free dental treatments to those in need.

“I find my job really rewarding. Over the years I have worked in NHS, private and urgent care dental practices,” Beresford said in a statement.

