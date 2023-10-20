Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk happening Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk will be happening this Saturday, Oct. 21 at Nathan Benderson Park beginning at 8:30 a.m.

This annual fundraiser for the American Cancer Society returns to NBP, bringing thousands of supporters for a 5K walk around the park and related ceremonies and activities. Sign up here!

Here’s everything you need to know about the day’s festivities:

Parking for the walk will open at 7:30 am. Free parking for the event is on the Nathan Benderson Park Island. All vehicles will enter the parking lot from the southern entrance to the park on Cattleman Road. If you have a VIP Parking pass, please display the pass in the dashboard of your car on walk day. Police will be on site to help entering and exiting the park.

Event Festival Area and Registration will open at 7:30 am on walk day. Only those who are not yet registered need to check in on walk day. ALL participants need to be registered in order to participate in the walk and activities.

Walk starts at 8:30 am. There will be both a 1 mile and 3 mile option to accommodate all abilities.

Water Stops will be located in the Event Festival Area as well as along the route. Please stay hydrated!

Strollers are welcome! Register and bring the entire family to celebrate!

Pets are not encouraged due to the size of the crowd and the temperature on walk day. If you chose to bring your pet, please keep your pet leashed and hydrated.

Food Trucks will be on site providing delicious options for you to purchase. Please support those who support Making Strides! To see which Food Trucks will be attending, Click HERE.

Entertainment will be provided along the route from various local musicians. To learn more about the performers, Click HERE.

Survivor and Thriver Information can be found HERE

Digital Photo Booth sponsored by Badger Bobs: Stop by our digital photo booth before you walk! It’s a great way to capture the moment, whether you’re taking a selfie or a picture of your entire team! The photobooth is available all day on Saturday, October 21, 2023. To get started, visit www.event.pictures/Sarasota_BadgerBobs

