Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

K-9 Rio dies in line of duty searching for evidence

K-9 Rio suffered an apparent medical emergency while searching for evidence.
K-9 Rio suffered an apparent medical emergency while searching for evidence.(Georgia Department of Natural Resources)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – A game warden K-9 in the Law Enforcement Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources died Thursday in the line of duty.

Authorities said in a post on Facebook that K-9 Rio and his partner Cpl. Keith Page were helping to track down a suspected poacher who was hunting without permission.

After the pair found the suspect, the officers began searching for more evidence when Rio suffered an apparent medical emergency.

Efforts to revive Rio were unsuccessful, and the K-9 died around 11 a.m., officials said.

Rio served as an officer for six years, beginning in January 2017.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in this morning's bank robbery
Bradenton Police identify suspect in bank robbery
Deputies investigating possible murder-suicide at KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care
Deputies investigating possible murder-suicide at KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care
Deputies investigating possible murder-suicide at KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care
Shooter identified in possible murder-suicide at KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care
Manatee County teaching residents ‘how to live with alligators’
Jaquez Barnes
Bradenton bank robbery suspect in custody

Latest News

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Hamas says it is releasing 2 US hostages held in Gaza
Legacy Trail.
Legacy Trail advocates eye linking with Florida Gulf Coast Trail
A new historical marker is set to be installed next year in Gillespie Park to honor the...
New historical marker in Gillespie Park to honor the founder and first mayor of Sarasota
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who failed in a crucial second ballot yesterday to become Speaker of...
House Republicans drop Jim Jordan as their nominee for speaker, falling back to square one
Halloween is coming to Nathan Benderson Park
Nathan Benderson Park hosts its annual Trick-or-Treat on the Lake Event