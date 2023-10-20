Advertise With Us
HCSO: Man shoots himself on grounds of Tampa school

WWSB Generic Stock 5
WWSB Generic Stock 5(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said that a man killed himself on the grounds of Farnell Middle School.

Sheriff Chad Chronister stated that it’s believed that the ex-husband of a teacher who worked at the school, parked his car in the early drop-off line and shot himself. A few students did witness the incident, Chronister confirmed, as there was an event happening early on campus.

The students told school officials and the school was placed on lockdown.

The sheriff said it’s believed that the man was “a disgruntled divorced husband and maybe this was his last act of defiance, he wanted to come and prove a point to his ex-wife who is a school teacher.”

