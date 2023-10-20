Advertise With Us
Gainesville man arrested for posting a video threatening to shoot at a school

Daniel Dominguez, 31, arrested on charges of making a threat and terrorism
Daniel Dominguez, 31, arrested on charges of making a threat and terrorism
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to arrest a man accused of posting a video threatening to shoot up a school in Alachua County.

According to the arrest report for Daniel Dominguez, 31, on Thursday he posted a video to Instagram detailing his plan to shoot up a middle school in Alachua County this weekend. He displays an AR-15 rifle and a handgun.

In the video, Dominguez stated he didn’t want to hurt anyone, he wanted to shoot at a middle school in hopes law enforcement would respond and shoot him. He left disclaimers claiming it was an “art piece”.

Gainesville Police Department officers tracked him down and arrested him at Satchel’s Pizza.

Dominguez did not clarify which school he wanted to target. Officers initially believed Parker Elementary could have been the target because he once lived near the school. He told officers after his arrest, that he had guns in his bedroom at his father’s home on Southwest 56th Avenue, outside of the city limits. The home is near Kanapaha Middle School.

It was determined that the video was filmed at the home and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office took over the case. An AR-15 was found in the home.

Dominguez is charged with making a written or electronic threat to kill and terrorism. He was booked into the Alachua County Jail early Friday morning on a $2 million bond.

