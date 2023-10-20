Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

FHP warns impaired drivers after trooper’s vehicle struck

An FHP Trooper's vehicle was struck by an alleged impaired driver
An FHP Trooper's vehicle was struck by an alleged impaired driver(FHP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Trooper Kenneth Watson is warning all drivers under the influence that they will be arrested, after an alleged impaired driver struck an FHP Trooper’s vehicle.

The trooper’s vehicle was on the side of I-75 in Manatee County near mile marker 222 near US 301. The trooper had exited the vehicle to direct traffic away from the work crew when his SUV was struck by a sedan.

Subsequent tests revealed that the driver was impaired and she was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in this morning's bank robbery
Bradenton Police identify suspect in bank robbery
Deputies investigating possible murder-suicide at KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care
Deputies investigating possible murder-suicide at KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care
Deputies investigating possible murder-suicide at KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care
Shooter identified in possible murder-suicide at KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care
Manatee County teaching residents ‘how to live with alligators’
Jaquez Barnes
Bradenton bank robbery suspect in custody

Latest News

Legacy Trail.
Legacy Trail advocates eye linking with Florida Gulf Coast Trail
A new historical marker is set to be installed next year in Gillespie Park to honor the...
New historical marker in Gillespie Park to honor the founder and first mayor of Sarasota
Halloween is coming to Nathan Benderson Park
Nathan Benderson Park hosts its annual Trick-or-Treat on the Lake Event
WWSB Generic Stock 5
HCSO: Man shoots himself on grounds of Tampa school