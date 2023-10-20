FHP warns impaired drivers after trooper’s vehicle struck

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Trooper Kenneth Watson is warning all drivers under the influence that they will be arrested, after an alleged impaired driver struck an FHP Trooper’s vehicle.

The trooper’s vehicle was on the side of I-75 in Manatee County near mile marker 222 near US 301. The trooper had exited the vehicle to direct traffic away from the work crew when his SUV was struck by a sedan.

Subsequent tests revealed that the driver was impaired and she was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

