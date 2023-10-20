Deadline for Venice Holiday Parade applications is Nov. 1

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - It may not even be Halloween yet, but if your organization wants to take part in the Venice Holiday Parade, the deadline is coming right up.

The deadline to submit an online application for organizations, clubs and businesses interested in participating in the 2023 Venice Holiday Parade downtown is 5 p.m. Nov. 1.

To apply, click here

The parade is set for 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 25.

For complete parade details, including early chair setup, pre-parade events, parade route, road closures, live streaming information and safety reminders, visit the Venice Holiday Parade webpage.

Once applications have been reviewed by the parade committee, applicants will receive additional emails, letting them know if their entry was approved or denied, and next steps. Your application does not guarantee your spot in the parade.

The City will host a mandatory holiday parade safety meeting Nov. 21 for all approved entrants. All parade entrants will be required to attend either in person or virtually. Approved applicants will receive details at a later date.

