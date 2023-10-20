Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

City of North Port announces Trick or Treat at City Center

Traffic plan for 2023 Trick or Treat at City Center
Traffic plan for 2023 Trick or Treat at City Center(City of North Port)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port has announced its upcoming Trick or Treat at City Center.

The event will be held on Oct. 27 from 5-8 p.m. A special sensory friendly time will start at 4:30 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Food vendors will also be on site with items available for purchase.

Visit the Pumpkin Trail along the City Center Front Green to receive treats from City Departments, local businesses and non-profit organizations. When you’re finished, grab something delicious from our food vendors, or enjoy yard games in the Fun Zone. Please note - all children MUST be accompanied by an adult.

Costumes and a bucket or bag for candy are encouraged and alcohol is prohibited.

To ensure a safe and timely entrance and exit for the event, the following traffic plan has been established by the City of North Port Police Department, Fire Rescue Department, Public Works Department and the Parks & Recreation Department.

Parking

Free parking is available at:

  • The City Center Campus, 4970 City Hall Blvd. To access City Hall parking areas (blue lots), please use City Hall Blvd. To access the George Mullen Activity Center parking areas (yellow lots), please use City Center Blvd. The portion of Kramer Way connecting City Hall to the George Mullen Activity Center will be closed off for vehicle traffic- parking lots will still be accessible from City Center Blvd. access.
  • Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd. The parking lots at Butler Park/Morgan Family Community Center will be open to the public for off-site parking. Complimentary shuttle service to and from the event will be provided.

Shuttle

A complimentary shuttle will be available from 3:30-9 p.m. to and from the Morgan Family Community Center to the City Center Campus. We encourage attendees to take advantage of this service to help decrease congestion around the event site.

Traffic flow

Attendees are encouraged to review the parking and traffic flow maps prior to the event. To allow for a safe entrance and exit from the event, the following traffic plan will be followed:

  • Starting at 10 p.m. on Oct. 26 – all traffic on both sides of the City Center Front Green, Rue Berryman St., and Main St., will be closed for the event. Please plan appropriately for drop-off or pick-up of event attendees. Road closures will impact access to the event site Oct. 26-27.
  • At approximately 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 27 – all closed roads will be reopened once event traffic has dispersed.
  • Commercial/retail parking lots will remain accessible from Price and City Center Blvd.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in this morning's bank robbery
Bradenton Police identify suspect in bank robbery
Deputies investigating possible murder-suicide at KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care
Deputies investigating possible murder-suicide at KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care
Deputies investigating possible murder-suicide at KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care
Shooter identified in possible murder-suicide at KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care
Manatee County teaching residents ‘how to live with alligators’
Jaquez Barnes
Bradenton bank robbery suspect in custody

Latest News

Hurricane Tammy
Tammy strengthens into a Hurricane. No impact expected locally
Drought
Nice weekend and a warm end to October
Jaquez Barnes
Bradenton bank robbery suspect in custody
This front not expected to drop temperatures all that much and only bring a few showers...
Weak cold front to move through early Saturday morning