City of North Port announces Trick or Treat at City Center

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port has announced its upcoming Trick or Treat at City Center.

The event will be held on Oct. 27 from 5-8 p.m. A special sensory friendly time will start at 4:30 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Food vendors will also be on site with items available for purchase.

Visit the Pumpkin Trail along the City Center Front Green to receive treats from City Departments, local businesses and non-profit organizations. When you’re finished, grab something delicious from our food vendors, or enjoy yard games in the Fun Zone. Please note - all children MUST be accompanied by an adult.

Costumes and a bucket or bag for candy are encouraged and alcohol is prohibited.

To ensure a safe and timely entrance and exit for the event, the following traffic plan has been established by the City of North Port Police Department, Fire Rescue Department, Public Works Department and the Parks & Recreation Department.

Parking

Free parking is available at:

The City Center Campus, 4970 City Hall Blvd. To access City Hall parking areas (blue lots), please use City Hall Blvd. To access the George Mullen Activity Center parking areas (yellow lots), please use City Center Blvd. The portion of Kramer Way connecting City Hall to the George Mullen Activity Center will be closed off for vehicle traffic- parking lots will still be accessible from City Center Blvd. access.

Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd. The parking lots at Butler Park/Morgan Family Community Center will be open to the public for off-site parking. Complimentary shuttle service to and from the event will be provided.

Shuttle

A complimentary shuttle will be available from 3:30-9 p.m. to and from the Morgan Family Community Center to the City Center Campus. We encourage attendees to take advantage of this service to help decrease congestion around the event site.

Traffic flow

Attendees are encouraged to review the parking and traffic flow maps prior to the event. To allow for a safe entrance and exit from the event, the following traffic plan will be followed:

Starting at 10 p.m. on Oct. 26 – all traffic on both sides of the City Center Front Green, Rue Berryman St., and Main St., will be closed for the event. Please plan appropriately for drop-off or pick-up of event attendees. Road closures will impact access to the event site Oct. 26-27.

At approximately 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 27 – all closed roads will be reopened once event traffic has dispersed.

Commercial/retail parking lots will remain accessible from Price and City Center Blvd.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.