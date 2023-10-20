Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

The Bay Sarasota turns one! Let’s celebrate!

sarasota bay park grand opening
sarasota bay park grand opening(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bay Sarasota is turning one and the Suncoast is celebrating with five days of events. Friday is day 3 of celebratory events.

.Representatives of the Bay say that this is just the beginning for the park, with help from the community. Phase two of the park’s construction and development will take three years to complete.

Four more major projects will be announced a later date.

To learn more about the celebrations click here.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in this morning's bank robbery
Bradenton Police identify suspect in bank robbery
Deputies investigating possible murder-suicide at KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care
Deputies investigating possible murder-suicide at KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care
Deputies investigating possible murder-suicide at KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care
Shooter identified in possible murder-suicide at KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care
Manatee County teaching residents ‘how to live with alligators’
Jaquez Barnes
Bradenton bank robbery suspect in custody

Latest News

Corcoran contract gets go-ahead
Legacy Trail.
Legacy Trail advocates eye linking with Florida Gulf Coast Trail
A new historical marker is set to be installed next year in Gillespie Park to honor the...
New historical marker in Gillespie Park to honor the founder and first mayor of Sarasota
Halloween is coming to Nathan Benderson Park
Nathan Benderson Park hosts its annual Trick-or-Treat on the Lake Event