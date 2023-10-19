Advertise With Us
Warmer and still dry on the Suncoast

graphic
graphic(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a few cold mornings, warmer air returns to the Suncoast. But no moisture. Dew points will rise back into the 60s, but the atmosphere in general will stay dry across Florida, possibly through the end of the month. That would take us back to a rain deficit of 22″ below average. We are tracking a cold front that moves into Florida late Friday. But that front fizzles out for us and rain stays mainly in Georgia and the Carolinas.

We have Tropical Storm Tammy now in the Atlantic. Tammy will take a northerly and then northeast turn in the Atlantic, possibly becoming a Category 1 hurricane next week. The Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean are still quiet and storm-free for now.

Tammy Outlook
Tammy Outlook(Station)

