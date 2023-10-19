Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Teddy bear bomb explodes in parking lot; police make arrest

San Bernardino, California, police made an arrest after an apparent bomb inside a teddy bear went off in a parking lot. (San Bernardino PD, Facebook)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (Gray News) – Police in California arrested someone suspected of putting a teddy bear with explosives in it in a parking lot and detonating it.

San Bernardino police shared surveillance footage on Facebook from outside a business. A person can be seen getting out of an SUV and setting the toy down before it starts to smoke and then explodes.

No one was injured, and the person got back in their car and left.

A police spokesperson said in the post that they responded to a 911 call, reviewed the footage and obtained a search warrant.

Investigators arrested the suspect and said they found a ghost gun, ammunition, a kilo of methamphetamine, illegal fireworks and a ballistic vest among other items at their home.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged with several felonies, police said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies investigating possible murder-suicide at KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care
Deputies investigating possible murder-suicide at KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care
Manatee County teaching residents ‘how to live with alligators’
Mosquito-borne illness advisory issued for Sarasota County
FILE - Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from a maximum-security...
GRAPHIC: Van der Sloot describes grisly killing of Natalee Holloway to attorney, court docs show
A mosquito.
One person infected with West Nile Virus in Sarasota

Latest News

Rep. Jim Jordan responds to reporters' questions. (Source: CNN)
Jim Jordan talks about road ahead
Katrina Yates celebrated her birthday in style after buying a Pink Diamond scratch-off ticket...
Woman celebrating birthday wins $100K scratch-off prize
Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue reported that the semitrailer carried 44 cows.
20 cows killed when semitrailer flips over on interstate highway
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, talks with members as the...
GOP’s Jordan will back a temporary House speaker as he tries to shore up support, lawmakers say