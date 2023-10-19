Slightly warmer weather on the way

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The cooler weather we have been experiencing lately is going away on Thursday as winds shift to the ENE at 10-15 mph. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s with no chance for rain.

Friday a little bit of moisture will build back in so it will feel a little warmer throughout the day. Temperatures will be close to the average which is 66 degrees for a low and mid 80s for a high. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the afternoon. It will be a bit breezy out ahead of the next cold front.

The front will move through Friday evening and bring only a very small chance for a few light showers due to the dry air out ahead of the front. The rain chance is at 20% during the late afternoon through the evening. Lows on Saturday morning will still be around average but it will be much drier again. So it will feel really nice once again with that lower humidity hanging around. It will be a bit breezy on Saturday with a high in the low 80s.

Same kind of weather can be expected on Sunday with less of a breeze highs will be in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Monday we begin to warm back up to normal with highs in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and it will feel a bit warmer due to the increase in surface moisture.

Much warmer next week (WWSB)

In the tropics we are monitoring Tammy. Tammy is a tropical storm located some 500 miles SE of the NE Caribbean Islands. There are tropical storm watches up now for parts of the Lesser Antilles and those will like change over to warnings on Thursday. The storm is moving to the W and is expected to turn more toward the NW on Friday. To storm is not expected to have an impact on the United States at this time as it will more than likely turn toward the north into the open waters of the Atlantic as moving through the NE Caribbean.

