Shooter identified in possible murder-suicide at KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible murder-suicide at KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care that occurred on Wednesday night.

Investigators have identified Morgan Kronstadt as the shooter who entered the office yesterday and shot a woman before shooting herself.

New details released state that it’s believed Kronstadt entered through the front door and locked it from the inside before locating and shooting the victim. Three other individuals, who were present at the time of the shooting, escaped uninjured out the back of the business and called 911.

The victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where she later died. Kronstadt was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office is investigating whether Kronstadt, a former business employee, had posted a message earlier that day on the business’s Facebook page referencing personal and professional issues. This post has since been taken down.

There is still an active criminal investigation, but there is no danger or threat to the community.

ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

