Sarasota County Schools announces 2024 Principal of the Year and 2024 Assistant Principal of the Year

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools announced that Venice Elementary School’s Dr. Kirk Hutchinson has been selected as the district’s 2024 Principal of the Year, and Sarasota High School’s Mrs. Lindsay Gallof has been selected as the district’s 2024 Assistant Principal of the Year.

Dr. Hutchinson and Mrs. Gallof are now in the running for Principal of the Year and Assistant Principal of the Year, respectively, at the state level.

Per the Florida Department of Education, the Principal Achievement Award for Outstanding Leadership [Principal of the Year] was established in 1988 to recognize Florida principals for their contributions to their schools and communities.

The FLDOE’s Outstanding Assistant Principal Achievement Award [Assistant Principal of the Year] was established in 1997 to honor assistant principals that have utilized teamwork and leadership to increase student achievement and improve school environments.

FLDOE Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. will announce three state-level finalists for each award in spring 2024. The overall winner for each state-level award will be revealed in summer 2024.

Dr. Kirk Hutchinson holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from the University of Maryland, College Park; a Master’s Degree in Administration and Supervision from Johns Hopkins University; and a Doctor of Education from the University of Florida. He is a graduate of “The Art of Leadership” institute at Harvard University’s The Principals’ Center. Prior to assuming his current role as the Principal of Venice Elementary School in June 2018, Hutchinson served as the Principal of Atwater Elementary School from February 2009 to June 2018. He has also served as the Assistant Principal of Lamarque Elementary School, the Assistant Principal of Sallie Jones Elementary School (Punta Gorda, FL), and the Assistant Principal of Talbott Springs Elementary School (Columbia, MD). Hutchinson is a current member of Leadership Florida Education Class 8, a current member of Sarasota County Schools’ Professional Learning Committee Guiding Coalition, and a current member of the Florida Association of School Administrators’ Legislative Committee.

2024 Principal of the Year, that Venice Elementary School’s Dr. Kirk Hutchinson (Sarasota County Schools)

Mrs. Lindsay Gallof holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Special Education: Varying Exceptionalities from the University of South Florida and a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from the American College of Education. She holds certifications in Exceptional Student Education (ESE) K-12, Middle Grades Integrated Curriculum (MGIC) 5-9, Math 5-9, and School Principal K-12. Prior to assuming her current role as the Assistant Principal of Curriculum at Sarasota High School in July 2023, Gallof served as the Assistant Principal of Curriculum at Venice High School from June 2021 to July 2023. She has also served at Venice High School as the Assistant Principal of Administration and an Assistant Principal supervising the ESE Department, Social Studies, Project 10, Dropout Prevention, and Attendance. Gallof has additionally served as an Assistant Principal Intern at Riverview High School, a Program Specialist for Sarasota County Schools, a Behavior Specialist at Riverview High School, an ESE Liaison at Riverview High School, a Mathematics teacher at Booker Middle School, and am ESE Inclusion Teacher at Riverview High School.

2024 Assistant Principal of the Year, Sarasota High School’s Mrs. Lindsay Gallof (Sarasota County Schools)

