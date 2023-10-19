Advertise With Us
Road caves in under Leon County school bus wheel

A hole about 6 feet wide opened up under the bus Wednesday
A school bus was towed Wednesday after its wheel got stuck in a hole in the road.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County School bus was stopped Wednesday after the road beneath its back right tire gave way.

This happened in Tallahassee at the corner of Old Bainbridge Road and Portland Road.

We’re working to learn the exact time this happened, but viewer information and photos started to come in to the WCTV newsroom around 5 p.m.

A Leon County Schools spokesperson told us 16 Griffin Middle School students were on board the bus when this happened.

At the time, the bus was taking students home from school.

We’re told no one was injured and parents picked up their students.

The bus was eventually towed from the scene. LCS said it’s currently looking to see if the bus was damaged. If it was, another bus will service that route on Thursday.

WCTV did reach out to the City of Tallahassee to learn more about what caused the road to give way and how the city plans to fix it.

They tell us they’re currently looking into the matter.

