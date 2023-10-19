Road caves in under Leon County school bus wheel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County School bus was stopped Wednesday after the road beneath its back right tire gave way.

This happened in Tallahassee at the corner of Old Bainbridge Road and Portland Road.

We’re working to learn the exact time this happened, but viewer information and photos started to come in to the WCTV newsroom around 5 p.m.

A Leon County Schools spokesperson told us 16 Griffin Middle School students were on board the bus when this happened.

At the time, the bus was taking students home from school.

We’re told no one was injured and parents picked up their students.

The bus was eventually towed from the scene. LCS said it’s currently looking to see if the bus was damaged. If it was, another bus will service that route on Thursday.

WCTV did reach out to the City of Tallahassee to learn more about what caused the road to give way and how the city plans to fix it.

They tell us they’re currently looking into the matter.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.