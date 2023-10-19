Advertise With Us
Manatee County Port Authority Chairman signs letter of support for Ashdod Port in Israel

(PRNewswire)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - At a meeting of the Manatee County Port Authority on Thursday, James Satcher, chairman of the board, signed a letter of support and solidarity addressed to Ashdod Port in Israel.

“SeaPort Manatee stands with the State of Israel and unequivocally condemns the appalling acts of terrorism by Hamas,” Satcher’s letter reads. “As friends and partners of Israel and Ashdod Port, SeaPort Manatee declares its unwavering support for Israel in its efforts to defend itself and its people.”

In February of this year, SeaPort Manatee, via its International Trade Hub, entered into a letter of intent with Ashdod Port to facilitate collaborative and innovative projects. Both ports actively cooperate to explore knowledge-sharing opportunities, aiming to bolster supply chain logistics and identify joint business development prospects.

