Manatee County dedicates Governor Ron DeSantis Park

Governor Ron DeSantis at the unveiling ceremony
Governor Ron DeSantis at the unveiling ceremony(Manatee County Government)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County leaders were joined by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday afternoon to dedicate the newest community park. Governor Ron DeSantis Park, located at 7510 Prospect Road, Sarasota, Florida, was named in honor of the 46th Governor of Florida following an online vote by Manatee County citizens.  

The new facility includes:

  • Two dog parks
  • Two separate playgrounds
  • Two shaded pickleball courts
  • Fitness trails
  • Permanent restrooms
  • ADA-accessible parking
  • Solar lighting (part of the Light-Up Manatee initiative)

“What a great park!” said Governor DeSantis. “As a dad, I am glad that this is here so that so many families will be able to enjoy it in the future.”

