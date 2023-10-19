Manatee County Chapter of Toys For Tots receives two new locations

MANATEE, Fla. (WWSB) - It appears Christmas has come early for a Manatee County non-profit that works to keep smiles on kids faces around the Suncoast each Christmas season. This week, officials from the Marine Corps Reserve Manatee County Chapter of Toys for Tots confirmed they’d been given the green light to use a temporary, rent-free 4,000 square foot Bradenton warehouse currently owned by the Manatee County Humane Society.

The space will be used for the group to sort, store and then pack up toys and gifts for an estimated 19,000 Manatee County families.

“Collaboration is a word that’s contained in our mission statement and so, when I saw there was another non-profit organization in need like Toys For Tots, I didn’t hesitate,” said Manatee County Executive Director Rick Yocum.

Yocum told ABC7 that his executive board overwhelming approved the measure to donate the space at Wednesday evening’s board meeting.

Toys For Tots officials added Thursday they’d also secured a second temporary rent-free office space located off 60th Street West in Bradenton they said is currently owned by Bradenton Beach Commissioner Jake Spooner.

”We’re Marines, and we’re going to get it done right,” added Manatee County Assistant Toys For Tots Volunteer Coordinator Robert Fields.

Fields said that his team will be cleaning out both spaces this weekend, then goods will slowly be shipped to each location.

Last week, the Manatee County Chapter of Toys for Tots wasn’t certain where they’d be doing all their charity work since losing a former store front in Bradenton they’d used for years. On top of that, a recently appointed head coordinator suddenly resigned. That’s when former executive Michael McClain stepped back into the role he’d previously held for eight years after being contacted by Toys For Tots Virginia headquarters.

“We’re starting to get orders for our kids from their parents, and now, we’ve got our warehouses all lined up, and we’re getting it together,” said McClain.

