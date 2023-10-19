Legacy Trail advocates eye linking with Florida Gulf Coast Trail

Sarasota County is already incorporating the Legacy Trail expansion in plans for the new nature park at the Bobby Jones Golf Course and the soon-to-be-renovated 17th Street Park, all the way to Nathan Benderson Park.

“What makes this so exciting and so feasible is there’s no land acquisition,” Hines said, which is often the most expensive piece of building a trail. “This is publicly owned land and there’s publicly owned right-of-way.”

Once the trail gets to Nathan Benderson Park, a bridge over I-75 will make the connection to existing trails in Manatee County. “That is in design right now. So that’ll happen,” Hines said.

Expanded opportunities

Bikers who use the Legacy Trail regularly say expanded trail options would be a great thing. “I think the advantage of the longer trail would be that you can get a bit of variety in,” said Kate Haase, a member of the Sarasota Manatee Bicycle Club. “Just see more of the whole area. So that’s a huge advantage. I’m looking forward to that.”

“It would be great,” said Sara Reidman.

Club member Hank Holstein says using a trail is a good way to get around. “You don’t have to worry about traffic and it’s safe and you don’t get lost, you know. That’s great.” Rick Mizell, who leads weekend rides with the club, says the trail system could be a huge tourist draw.

“Bicycle tourism is very popular and a very great way to have an active vacation,” he said. “And if you only do 35 miles a day, then you can make a weekend of it going from Tampa down to Naples.”

It’s a vision that Charles Hines says is very much within reach.

“That’s the whole idea ... to put these puzzle pieces together,” Hines said. “Sometimes the puzzle pieces, if the timing’s right, you can move them and all of a sudden ... you have a couple small segments that now can become a 60- or 70-mile trail. And we’re real close to that. And that’s really exciting.”

