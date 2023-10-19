First Lady Casey DeSantis celebrates Disability Employment Awareness Month by highlighting Hope Florida Expansion at New College of Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - First Lady Casey DeSantis was joined by Agency for Persons with Disabilities Director Taylor Hatch and New College of Florida President Richard Corcoran to recognize October as Disability Employment Awareness Month and highlight new job opportunities available through “Hope Florida – A Pathway to Possibilities.”

Through this initiative, New College of Florida is providing employment opportunities for individuals with unique abilities. As the first educational institution to partner with Hope Florida, New College announced scholarships specifically for Floridians served by Hope Florida, including Floridians with unique abilities.

“Two months ago, we announced that Hope Florida will now serve individuals with unique abilities,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “In that time, Hope Navigators have already begun serving more than 100 Floridians with unique abilities. Each family’s needs vary– from building paths towards economic self-sufficiency to creating deeper community connections. Ultimately, our success is helping these individuals meet their goals and God-given potential, and we are now able to offer not only employment but scholarship opportunities to Hope Florida participants.”

New College’s new Hope Florida scholarships include two full-tuition, room and board scholarships which will be awarded annually to two Hope Florida participants, as well as additional assistance opportunities, such as book stipends.

Following the event, Chancellor of the State University System Ray Rodrigues and Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr. sent a letter to all Florida colleges and universities asking them to join these efforts. Click here to view the letter.

Hope Florida, created by First Lady Casey DeSantis and implemented by a number of state agencies, was first launched in 2021. Since its inception, the initiative has served more than 74,000 people, helping over 8,500 Hope Florida participants to reduce or eliminate reliance on public assistance to meet food or cash needs.

