Drew and Grayson Mitchell battle and bond on the golf course

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Many kids are introduced to sports by their parents, and the shared love of a game can lead to a lifelong bond.

This is what golf has provided for Drew and Grayson Mitchell.

Drew is the assistant athletic director and head boys golf coach at Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School, but Grayson attends Manatee High School.

The two had a faceoff on the greens earlier this week that saw Cardinal Mooney take home the victory. It’s another first place finish for Drew, the coach. For Drew as a father, this brought some challenges.

“I had to catch myself a couple of times because I’m not his coach and I don’t wanna step on his coach’s toes,” Drew said. “Every now and again I would ask him what did you hit there? Don’t forget about the wind. Then I’m catching myself and saying well why aren’t you saying that to your own players?”

Grayson, a former football player, has only been playing golf for two years. He credits his father for why he’s grown to love the game so much.

“We’d go out to just random grassy fields,” Grayson said. “He’d bring me out too and we’d just be working on my swing. We’d just hit balls and I grew to love the sport.”

Grayson is also a high school senior preparing for the next phase of his life, but Drew has no concerns about his son’s future.

“He’s such a hard worker,” Drew said. “He has a great work ethic. I’m just excited to see him grow. At the end of the day, this is just a game and we’re just trying to give life lessons to further our kids for when the leave us.”

