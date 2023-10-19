Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Bradenton Police respond to bank robbery, suspect at large

Regions Bank
Regions Bank(Bradenton Police)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department is investigating after a bank was robbed this morning.

This happened just after 9:30 a.m. at Regions Bank on 5009 Manatee Ave. The suspect passed a note demanding money to a bank teller and left the scene with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect did not display a weapon, and no one was injured. Several customers were in the bank at the time of the hold-up.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-to-late 20s with a thin build and wearing bright-colored pants. He was described as having an afro or afro-style wig with a blonde or bleached spot.

This is an active investigation. Surveillance images have not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies investigating possible murder-suicide at KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care
Deputies investigating possible murder-suicide at KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care
Manatee County teaching residents ‘how to live with alligators’
Mosquito-borne illness advisory issued for Sarasota County
A mosquito.
One person infected with West Nile Virus in Sarasota
2-year-old Journey Castillo visits Duluth on her quest to visit all of the country's national...
3-year-old breaks record for youngest person to visit all U.S. national parks

Latest News

Legacy Trail advocates eye linking with Florida Gulf Coast Trail
Legacy Trail.
Legacy Trail advocates eye linking with Florida Gulf Coast Trail
Manatee County teaching residents ‘how to live with alligators’
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Florida men plead guilty to charges related to a drive-by-shooting that left 11 wounded