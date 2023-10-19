Bradenton Police respond to bank robbery, suspect at large

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department is investigating after a bank was robbed this morning.

This happened just after 9:30 a.m. at Regions Bank on 5009 Manatee Ave. The suspect passed a note demanding money to a bank teller and left the scene with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect did not display a weapon, and no one was injured. Several customers were in the bank at the time of the hold-up.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-to-late 20s with a thin build and wearing bright-colored pants. He was described as having an afro or afro-style wig with a blonde or bleached spot.

This is an active investigation. Surveillance images have not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.