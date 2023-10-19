Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Bradenton Christian Panthers are a football team to watch

Bradenton Christian School Head Football Coach Nate Strawderman, Jaden Baker and Colton Dempsey...
Bradenton Christian School Head Football Coach Nate Strawderman, Jaden Baker and Colton Dempsey want to win a state championship this season.(WWSB)
By James Hill
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Christian School’s varsity football team is winning many games 7-1 so far this season. In fact, they are looking forward to post-season play and a possible run to win a state championship.

The Panthers have a familiar face with two-sport letterman Jaden Baker.  

“We have a new identity this year because normally BCS is looked at a not very good football program, they’re usually looked at as like a good basketball or volleyball program, and we’re just changing things around and making a good run for it,” Baker said.

Head Coach Nate Strawderman says he has the largest amount of players on the BCS varsity football team in school history.

42 student-athletes are on the 2023 varsity football team. Typically, BCS usually has about 20 students try out for the team.

They also have 16 seniors helping to lead the way.

“We got a good system going and we believe in the word greatness, and that was just pushed for these guys. Doing your job and doing your job well we talk about, and we do our job, we fly around, and it’s consistent, and so that’s the key to our system and our program,” Coach Strawderman said.

Bradenton Christian plays on the road at their Suncoast rival Out-of-Door Academy on Friday, Oct. 20.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mosquito-borne illness advisory issued for Sarasota County
2-year-old Journey Castillo visits Duluth on her quest to visit all of the country's national...
3-year-old breaks record for youngest person to visit all U.S. national parks
Florida Highway Patrol Contraband Interdiction Troopers initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge...
Man arrested on felony drug charges in Manatee County
A mosquito.
One person infected with West Nile Virus in Sarasota

Latest News

Tyreek’e Robinson working out the Manatee High School lineman during practice.
Tyreek’e Robinson is tackling grades and making classroom plays
Local high school volleyball teams prepare for 2023 playoffs
Local high school volleyball teams prepare for 2023 playoffs
The game is on Tuesday, Oct. 24.
Sarasota County Schools ticket offer from Tampa Bay Lightning
On Nov. 29, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office will take on the Bradenton Police department in...
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announces third annual Battle of the Badges softball game