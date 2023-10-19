Bradenton Christian Panthers are a football team to watch

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Christian School’s varsity football team is winning many games 7-1 so far this season. In fact, they are looking forward to post-season play and a possible run to win a state championship.

The Panthers have a familiar face with two-sport letterman Jaden Baker.

“We have a new identity this year because normally BCS is looked at a not very good football program, they’re usually looked at as like a good basketball or volleyball program, and we’re just changing things around and making a good run for it,” Baker said.

Head Coach Nate Strawderman says he has the largest amount of players on the BCS varsity football team in school history.

42 student-athletes are on the 2023 varsity football team. Typically, BCS usually has about 20 students try out for the team.

They also have 16 seniors helping to lead the way.

“We got a good system going and we believe in the word greatness, and that was just pushed for these guys. Doing your job and doing your job well we talk about, and we do our job, we fly around, and it’s consistent, and so that’s the key to our system and our program,” Coach Strawderman said.

Bradenton Christian plays on the road at their Suncoast rival Out-of-Door Academy on Friday, Oct. 20.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.