Bradenton bank robbery suspect in custody

The suspect in this morning's bank robbery(BPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Jaquez Deon Barnes is now in the custody of the Bradenton Police Department for the robbery at Regions Bank on Thursday morning.

This happened just after 9:30 a.m. at Regions Bank on 5009 Manatee Ave. The suspect passed a note demanding money to a bank teller and left the scene with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect did not display a weapon, and no one was injured. Several customers were in the bank at the time of the hold-up.

Surveillance images show a man wearing bright-colored pants. He was wearing a long wig with a blonde or bleached spot and had a peeling face mask. Police have now identified the suspect as 23-year-old Jaquez Deon Barnes. Detectives have developed probable cause to arrest Barnes.

