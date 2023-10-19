Ben Shapiro draws supporters and protestors to hear his views on Israel-Hamas conflict

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of guests gathered at the University of Florida’s Curtis M. Phillips Center to listen to Ben Shapiro discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Shapiro, a Jewish man, spoke about his opposition to Hamas and his support of the state of Israel.

“Hamas is evil and those who support them hate jews,” shared Shapiro. “This should be obvious to everyone on earth, unfortunately it is not obvious and it’s particularly not obvious in America’s college campuses.”

University of Florida student, Rasznu Chadzynski, was the first in line to see Shapiro. He hopes Shapiro brought clarity to other students on campus.

“In the main square of the university there’s people protesting, Israel this, people protesting Palestine, but the issue is people are dying and that’s terrible,” stated Chadzynski.

Shapiro took dozens of controversial questions from the audience. After the event, several protestors gathered to let Shapiro know he is not welcome on their campus.

“We quite honestly feel disgusted,” shared Bischof. “He’s being paid, to my knowledge $5,000 to show up here tonight and basically promote himself as someone who makes propaganda for a viewpoint that is directly harmful to many students and community members.”

Heavy police presence was at the university as several events, vigils and protests have taken place on campus in the past week due to the conflict between Hamas and Israel.

Organizers with the Young America Foundation, a conservative youth organization, say Shapiro’s last visit to the university was in 2017 and hope to bring him back again in the future.

