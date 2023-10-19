The Bay Sarasota turns one! Let’s celebrate!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bay Sarasota is turning one and the Suncoast is celebrating with five days of events. Thursday is day 2 of celebratory events.

There are more than 30 events still on tap. Representatives of the Bay say that this is just the beginning for the park, with help from the community. Phase two of the park’s construction and development will take three years to complete.

Four more major projects will be announced a later date.

To learn more about the celebrations click here.

