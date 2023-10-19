Advertise With Us
The Bay Sarasota turns one! Let’s celebrate!

sarasota bay park grand opening
sarasota bay park grand opening(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bay Sarasota is turning one and the Suncoast is celebrating with five days of events. Thursday is day 2 of celebratory events.

There are more than 30 events still on tap. Representatives of the Bay say that this is just the beginning for the park, with help from the community. Phase two of the park’s construction and development will take three years to complete.

Four more major projects will be announced a later date.

To learn more about the celebrations click here.

