3-year-old who fell from Tampa apartment dies

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 3-year-old who fell from a fourth-floor window at a Tampa apartment complex over the weekend has died from her injuries, police confirm.

The toddler fell from an open window at the Mosaic Westshore Apartment on West Kennedy Boulevard on Oct. 15. She was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries but later died, Tampa Police Department said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

Police say the incident appears to be accidental and no criminal charges are pending.

