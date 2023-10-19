Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

3-year-old who fell from Tampa apartment dies

(KTTC)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 3-year-old who fell from a fourth-floor window at a Tampa apartment complex over the weekend has died from her injuries, police confirm.

The toddler fell from an open window at the Mosaic Westshore Apartment on West Kennedy Boulevard on Oct. 15. She was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries but later died, Tampa Police Department said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

Police say the incident appears to be accidental and no criminal charges are pending.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mosquito-borne illness advisory issued for Sarasota County
2-year-old Journey Castillo visits Duluth on her quest to visit all of the country's national...
3-year-old breaks record for youngest person to visit all U.S. national parks
Florida Highway Patrol Contraband Interdiction Troopers initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge...
Man arrested on felony drug charges in Manatee County
A mosquito.
One person infected with West Nile Virus in Sarasota

Latest News

Deputies investigating possible murder-suicide at KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care
Deputies investigating possible murder-suicide at KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care
Sarasota County Schools announces 2024 Principal of the Year and 2024 Assistant Principal of the Year
Bradenton Christian School Head Football Coach Nate Strawderman, Jaden Baker and Colton Dempsey...
Bradenton Christian Panthers are a football team to watch
Governor Ron DeSantis at the unveiling ceremony
Manatee County dedicates Governor Ron DeSantis Park