Warmer Wednesday after a chilly start

Sunny
Sunny(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We start Wednesday with chilly temps in the 50s, but we’re back to morning temps in the 60s to end the week. And we’re back to 80s in the afternoon, still with comfortable humidity and dew points. Monday we only hit 73° at SRQ, Tuesday only 74°. The coldest high temps on record both days stands at 72°, so we were close to the record books. We’re tracking another cold front that will drop south across Florida late Friday. There’s no moisture with this front and not much cool air. The only difference this front will make to us is in our dew points. Dew points will climb into the 60s ahead of the front, then back down to some 50s for the weekend.

There are no storms in the tropics for the Gulf of Mexico or the Caribbean. The disturbance that will become Tropical Storm Tammy is still getting organized in the Atlantic. That storm will get close to the eastern Caribbean islands and then turn north, keeping it far away from the mainland USA.

Tropical
Tropical(Station)

