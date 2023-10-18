Tiny Hands Foundation, local law enforcement provide comfort to Suncoast kids

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Children can often be caught in the middle of a traumatic experience, whether it be a car crash of an at home disturbance. While authorities are equipped to handle scary situations, these kids sometimes need a little extra comfort.

Tiny Hands Foundation has been helping kids in the Suncoast for more than twenty years . The organization began as a food resource for children during the holidays, but a decade ago, they began their teddy bear program. The teddy bears are collected through donations and are given to local police and sheriff’s offices and they are able to distribute those to children who have been through a traumatic event.

They’ve donated thousands of bears through the years and as of Wednesday, they have close to 400 bears ready to hand out.

The organization also hands out back packs full of supplies during the school year. to learn more, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.