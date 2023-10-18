Advertise With Us
Sheriff: Improving safety in Florida schools will never be done

The DOE, MSD Public Safety Commission details how laws passed since the Marjorie Stoneman...
The DOE, MSD Public Safety Commission details how laws passed since the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018 are implemented across the state(WCJB)
By Cody Butler
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB/FL CAPITOL BUREAU) - Florida schools are safe but still have a ways to go to improve safety. That’s the message the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission told state representatives Tuesday in Tallahassee.

The state passed several new laws since the 2018 shooting that killed 17 people to prevent and respond to similar shootings.

“There’s no finish line, there’s no end. The biggest thing for people to understand is it’s a work in progress and always will be,” Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said.

Sheriff Gualtieri chairs the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission. He told the House Education Quality Subcommittee Tuesday most schools are complying, but some schools aren’t. Gualtieri suggested the legislature help fix that.

“If you pass something, put some consequences in it for noncompliance and you’ll get compliance because people don’t like consequences,” Gualtieri said.

Gualtieri said he’s noticed most schools that aren’t complying are charter schools. Private schools aren’t required to have the same protocols. But the committee chair, state representative Dana Trabulsy, said with private schools growing under school vouchers, she’ll push for more transparency.

“I think parents have a right to know, almost a disclosure, about what you are purchasing when you’re purchasing an education,” Rep. Trabulsy, (R) Fort Pierce, said.

She said this is one of the most important issues before the legislature.

“It’s every single one of us has an obligation to send these kids home safe every single day,” Trabulsy said.

Gualtieri said he’s not pushing for more changes next year, focusing on implementing the changes already approved since 2018.

