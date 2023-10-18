A second plane carrying American evacuees lands at Tampa

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A second flight evacuating Americans from Israel landed Wednesday at Tampa International Airport.

The first arrived Sunday night, carrying 270 passengers, landed at Tampa. The Americans were greeted by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Project Dynamo, a Tampa-based organization that specializes in extrication of individuals in areas of high conflict organized the EgyptAir flight.

Specifics of this flight. including the exact number of people on board, has not yet been released. The governor says more flights are planned..

If you are a Floridian stranded in Israel or Athens after having been evacuated from Israel, the Florida Division of Emergency Management has forms to fill out to see if you are eligible for assistance. Click here for more info.

