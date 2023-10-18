Advertise With Us
Sarasota County School Board approves new redistricting map

Old and new redistricting maps side by side
Old and new redistricting maps side by side(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School Board voted to approve a new redistricting map at Tuesday’s meeting.

The vote was 3 to 2, with Commissioners Bridget Ziegler and Tom Edwards voting against it. However, Commissioner Tim Enos thinks aligning the districts with the county commission will help voters.

The new map will not affect parents and students, just board commissioners. But many residents still spoke out against the idea at the meeting.

