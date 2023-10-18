Sarasota County School Board approves new redistricting map

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School Board voted to approve a new redistricting map at Tuesday’s meeting.

The vote was 3 to 2, with Commissioners Bridget Ziegler and Tom Edwards voting against it. However, Commissioner Tim Enos thinks aligning the districts with the county commission will help voters.

The new map will not affect parents and students, just board commissioners. But many residents still spoke out against the idea at the meeting.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.