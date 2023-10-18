Advertise With Us
Leon County Sheriff’s Office issues Missing and Endangered Alert for two kids

The kids were last seen around 3:30 a.m.
Leon County Sheriff's Office issued a Missing and Endangered Alert for two kids Wednesday morning.
Leon County Sheriff's Office issued a Missing and Endangered Alert for two kids Wednesday morning.(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Sheriff’s Office issued a Missing and Endangered Alert for two kids Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office is requesting assistance from the public in locating 3-year-old Harley Quinn Bohanen and 11-year-old Anglelic Lerissa Harvey.

The two kids were last seen around 3:30 a.m. at a Robin Road residence, according to the sheriff’s office, in the area of Ridge Road and Crawfordville Road.

Leon County Sheriff’s Office issued a Missing and Endangered Alert for two kids Wednesday...
Leon County Sheriff’s Office issued a Missing and Endangered Alert for two kids Wednesday morning.(Leon County Sheriff's Office)

LCSO is also asking everyone to remain away from the area as deputies use bloodhounds to track their scent.

Leon County Sheriff’s Office issued a Missing and Endangered Alert for two kids Wednesday...
Leon County Sheriff’s Office issued a Missing and Endangered Alert for two kids Wednesday morning.(Leon County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information should call 850-606-5800 immediately.

