Impact100 SRQ announces ten grant finalists for its 2023 giving year

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Impact100 SRQ announced the ten nonprofit agency finalists for its 2023 giving year that have an opportunity to each receive $109,000 in funding for a high-impact initiative.

The 763 voting members for the 2023 giving year will convene on Nov. 8 at their 5th Annual Celebration and Award Ceremony at Sarasota Municipal Auditorium, where each of the finalists will present their initiative to all attendees. Immediately following the presentation, members will vote for their choice of which seven of the ten grant finalists they believe should be awarded funding.

The ten nonprofit grant applicant finalists for the 2023 giving year in the five Focus Areas are:

Arts, Culture & History Focus Area:

Art Center Sarasota

The proposed Youth Digital Art Lab and Classroom Upgrade initiative will create opportunities for students to explore digital art such as photography, animation, graphics, and visual effects by expanding the youth program to include digital technology, and will upgrade classroom space to allow for increased enrollment.

Venice Theatre

The proposed Curtains Up! A Grand Restoration! initiative will enhance and frame future performances at the Jervey Theatre by funding the construction and installation of stage curtains, including a Grand Drape, auxiliary curtains and hardware, replacing those destroyed by Hurricane Ian.

Education Focus Area:

Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida, Inc.

The proposed Girl Scouts Amphitheater on the River initiative will provide a gathering space for educational, recreational, environmental, and social activities at Camp Honi Hanta with the construction of a new outdoor amphitheater.

Manatee School for the Arts

The proposed Technical Theatre Advancement Project initiative will enhance students’ experience of the theatre arts curriculum and the quality of their productions by replacing broken and outdated sound and lighting equipment with state of the art versions.

Environment & Recreation Focus Area:

Master Gardener Volunteers, a Chapter of Friends of Sarasota County Parks

The proposed Learning Florida Friendly Landscape Principles through an Americans With Disability Act Compliant Sensory Garden initiative will help transform the Educational Outreach Garden into a demonstration destination for residents to learn sustainable landscaping principles and land and water protection with the installation of a new Sensory Garden.

The Paul A. and Veronica H. Gross Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida

The proposed Help Florida’s Raptors Soar – Construction of a 100 ft. Flyway for Raptor Rehabilitation initiative will strengthen the healthy raptor population and therefore the local ecosystem with the construction of a critical rehabilitation flyway for birds of prey.

Family Focus Area:

Legal Aid of Manasota, Inc.

The proposed Legal Lifeline For Youth initiative will increase their ability to assist children in foster care at every stage of their proceedings by expanding the Lifeline Project with the funding of a second children’s attorney.

Teen Court of Sarasota, Inc.

The proposed Empowering Families through a Second Chance initiative will provide more support for first-time misdemeanor youth offenders and their families by funding an additional client coordinator and support staff.

Health & Wellness Focus Area:

Easterseals Southwest Florida

The proposed Bringing the Magic of Gardening to Children, Teens, and Adults with Disabilities initiative will construct a new, wheelchair accessible Grow and Learn Garden, where clients will have experiences in nature that will enhance learning, support motor skill development, decrease anxiety, and improve self-esteem from learning new skills.

Jewish Family and Children’s Services of the Suncoast

The proposed School and Family Wellness Support Services initiative will improve the emotional, social, and physical well-being of more youth/teen clients and their families by funding a mental health professional with a focus on family and a part-time case manager to coordinate wrap-around services.

