Discovering Bailey, the Forgotten Man of the Circus

By Mike Modrick
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Ringlings and P.T. Barnum get most of the glory. But without James Bailey, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Great Show on Earth might not have happened. And now the name “Bailey” is taking on a new meaning in the new circus traveling the country.

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

