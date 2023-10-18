Advertise With Us
Deputies investigating possible murder-suicide at KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible murder-suicide at KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care on Wednesday night.

The Sheriff’s Office tells ABC7 that shortly after 5 p.m. a woman walked into the KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care office and shot one woman who was inside. Both of those women are deceased, SCSO confirms.

No other injuries have been reported.

This is an active investigation. ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

