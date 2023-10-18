Chilly start on Wednesday

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Another morning to grab a jacket or sweater as you head out for your early morning walk on Wednesday. With clear skies and north winds we can expect to see lows drop well below average once again. The low at the Sarasota/Bradenton airport was 56 degrees on Tuesday. We will see similar readings on Wednesday.

With high pressure in control look for mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with temperatures warming into the upper 70s near the coast and low 80s inland. Winds will be out of the NE at 10-15 mph.

Thursday we will see slightly warmer readings as winds turn a little more toward the east. We will see mostly sunny skies with only a few clouds developing, especially inland during the afternoon. The lows on Thursday will be in the low to mid 60s with highs warming into the mid 80s.

Friday partly cloudy skies can be expected at times but generally mostly sunny throughout much of the day. There is another cold front on the way but this one will not be as strong as the last. It will push through our area Friday evening and into early Saturday morning which will keep things nice over the weekend. It won’t have a lot of moisture to work with so the rain chances stay very low at 20% during the afternoon increasing to 30% at night. Even if you see some rain Friday evening it won’t be much. We could use the rain as we are over 20 inches below average for the year along the coast.

Staying cool to seasonable through the weekend then much warmer by mid-week next week (WWSB)

Saturday skies clear and winds pick up. We will see breezy conditions begin on Friday afternoon and pick up on Saturday. Boaters beware there may be a small craft advisory issued for Saturday. The high on Saturday will warm into the upper 70s low 80s once again under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the NNW at 15-20 mph.

Sunday looks to be nice with temperatures in the low 60s to start the day and rise into the low 80s by early afternoon. The winds will begin to calm down a bit out of the NNE at 10 mph.

The long range trend looks to be a warmer one by mid week next week with highs back into the upper 80s to near 90 by Thursday of next week.

Tropical disturbance in the south central Atlantic is moving toward the Islands. Still too early to tell it if will have significant impacts on the NE Islands in the Caribbean (WWSB)

In the tropics we are watching an area several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles moving to the WNW at 15 mph. This system has a good chance of becoming our next named storm as conditions are expected to improve over the next couple of days. Still too early to say if it will have a significant impact on the NE Caribbean Islands at this time but it does bear watching as there are still some models showing a more WNW course as opposed to a more northerly turn after a few days from now. Elsewhere in the tropics all is quiet.

