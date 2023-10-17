Advertise With Us
Tyreek’e Robinson is tackling grades and making classroom plays.

Tyreek’e Robinson working out the Manatee High School lineman during practice.
By James Hill
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Tyreek’e Robinson is a senior lineman earning an above 4.0 grade point average.

The Manatee High School defensive end is also being recruited for athletic scholarships by many of the top universities in America.

According to Robinson has at least eighteen offers to accept scholarships from nationally known football programs like the University of Miami Hurricanes, Texas Longhorns, and Southern California.

Tyreek’e tells ABC7 Sports Anchor James Hill, he prides himself on academic results at a high level.

“I take multiple ap and honor classes, you’re a student-athlete so student comes first so being productive in the classroom is very important,” Robinson said.

His coach Jaquez Green says Robinson sets the standard for student athlete of the week.

“Just an exceptional person in general. He’s great on the football field and he’s great in the classroom,” Jaquez Green said.

Tyreek’e Robinson is our ABC7 Athlete of the week.

