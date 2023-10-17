This NFL team has gained half a million new fans this season, far more than any other team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – The Taylor Swift effect has given the Kansas City Chiefs a massive new following.

The team is getting some extra attention this season and has seen a large increase in social media followers.

According to a study from CasinoAlpha, the Chiefs have recorded the highest growth in social media followers since the start of the 2023 NFL season.

The study used data from Instagram, X and TikTok to track the social media followings of all 32 NFL teams from the beginning of the season on Sept. 7 to now.

It found that the Kansas City Chiefs have gained nearly 550,000 new followers across its social media accounts – a 6.48% increase.

Taylor Swift, center, attended the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football game against the Chicago Bears with Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, at lower left, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (Reed Hoffmann | AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

The Chiefs’ growth was the biggest increase by a long shot. The Miami Dolphins had the second-highest follower increase with 157,000 new followers (a 3.88% increase) across Instagram, X and TikTok.

Swift attended her third Chiefs game last weekend amid her budding romance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

According to another study from Averagebeing, the Chiefs gain an average of 18,000 new Instagram followers every time Swift attends a game.

Kelce himself has seen a massive increase in fans and followers. Every time Swift comes to support him at a game, he gains an average of 125,000 new followers each game.

The Taylor Swift effect doesn’t stop there – Kelce also saw a nearly 400% increase in sales of his jersey after Swift attended her first Chiefs game, a spokesperson for sports merchandise company Fanatics told the Associated Press.

The official NFL Instagram account is benefiting, too – getting an average of nearly 13,000 new Instagram followers every time Swift shows up to a game.

Preetham Reddy, Founder of Averagebeing, said Swift is making a massive impact on the NFL and specifically the Chiefs.

“A lot of Swifties have clearly thrown their support behind Taylor’s new budding romance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, with Instagram followings shooting up for both the player and his team over the last month,” Reddy said in a statement. “It will be interesting to monitor the trend moving forward to see if Taylor’s appearances at NFL games continue to impact the Chiefs’ popularity this season.”

Swift is currently on a break from her record-breaking Eras Tour, which resumes Nov. 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. In the meantime, she’s been spotted on dinner dates with Kelce and even made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live with him.

