Tampa International Airport allows passengers to book parking ahead of Thanksgiving travel rush

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s the busiest time of the year at many airports and if you have plans to fly out of Tampa International Airport, you have the ability to reserve your parking spot.

During the busy week of Thanksgiving, TPA’s garages are likely to fill up during busy travel times and will close if they reach capacity.

The only way to guarantee a parking space will be to book a reservation in advance at TampaAirport.com/Park. Travelers will find significant discounts for parking.

Officials with the airport say if you don’t book a spot, you may need to get a ride to the airport to avoid parking entirety.

