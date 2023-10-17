Sweater weather continues on Tuesday

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Finally we are going to see temperatures in the 50′s for some to start the day on Tuesday. With winds expected to continue out of the north and northeast on Tuesday we will see temperatures stay well below average over the next 2 days. The average high is 87º and low is 69º for this time of year.

We will see plenty of sunshine on Tuesday a lot more than we saw on Monday with temperatures near the beaches in the low 60s while away from the water lows will be in the mid to upper 50′s for most everyone else. Some areas well east of I-75 will cool down into the low 50s. Highs on Tuesday will warm into the low to mid 70s for highs.

Wednesday expect another cool start with lows in the mid 50s for areas away from the Gulf and low 60s near the coast. There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

Thursday looks nice with temperatures warming into the mid 80s which will be the warmest for the week. The humidity should stay fairly low through the day.

Friday we will see another cold front moving into N. Florida during the morning and then sweeping through our area Friday evening. This front will bring breezy conditions once again with winds picking up to 15-20 mph out of the west out ahead of the front. Highs will warm into the low to mid 80s once again with some higher humidity.

There will be a slight chance for a few showers late Friday into early Saturday morning as the cold front breezes by.

Saturday look for partly cloudy skies and then turning sunny during the afternoon. It will be windy with winds out of the NW at 15-20 mph and highs around 80 degrees.

Humidity staying low through Wednesday (WWSB)

Sunday the winds will calm down a bit with lows in the in the upper 50s to low 60s. We will see mostly sunny skies Sunday and a high around 80 degrees.

In the tropics there is a tropical wave moving through the south central Atlantic which is expected to get better organized over the next few days and become a tropical depression or possibly a named storm by the weekend as it tracks toward the NE Caribbean. There is still a lot that can happen between now and then but we are watching it closely.

