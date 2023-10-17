Suncoast reacts to Israel-Hamas war continuing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Just nine days ago, the Palestinian Militant group Hamas launched its surprise attack on Israel and has continued causing death and destruction. Liat Alone, with The Jewish Federation of Sarasota Manatee, said this is just the beginning.

“This is really the materialization of the worst nightmares Israelis could have,” said Alon.

Alon said she is originally from Israel and stays connected with friends, family and colleagues there. She said this war is not just a Jewish matter.

“Who are getting their children back dismembered and in bags. So, this is not about being Jewish. This is about being a human being and standing together, all of us who are committed to being human beings,” said Alon.

Rabbi Elaine Glickman, with Temple Emanu-El, stressed that Israelis and Palestinians both want peace -- especially with the death toll continuing to rise on both sides.

“It Hamas that is, whose name literally means violence, the word Hamas means violence. Thats what they are. They are not people of peace, and they are not representatives of the Palestinian people,” said Rabbi Glickman.

Ghadir Irshaid lives in Sarasota but is originally from Palestine. She said Palestinian people want more than peace; they want to be free. Irshaid explained Israel does not want to give them anything instead, placing sanctions and increasing killings.

Additionally Irshaid said there is no army in Gaza, instead she said it is the Israeli army devastating another nation that has no military. She said there are barely any Hamas left in Gaza.

“This is collective punishment. This is destroying a nation. You know, between bombing, and starvation, and you know banning aid, human aid. What do you think people are going to do? People are going to die,” said Irshaid.

Irshaid said when people are under occupation by another army, they resist. She said that is what Hamas is doing.

