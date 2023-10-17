Sarsaota Police post about potential Hamas copycat attacks, say no specific threats made

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police joined other state agencies in warning of potential copycat violence following the Hamas attacks on Israeli citizens.

Citing federal agencies, the department warned people to be vigilant following the conflict in the Middle East that broke out last week when Hamas launched an attack at the Gaza Border.

The agency posted that the department has been in communication with our federal, state and other local law enforcement agencies.

“Our agency remains vigilant and in a high state of readiness to rapidly respond to any potential threats or critical incidents in our community. We encourage anyone witnessing suspicious activity to alert law enforcement. If you see something, say something: Call 941-316-1199 or report anonymously at 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com,” reads the post on the organizations Facebook page.

ABC7 reached out to the department to see if there had been any specific threats and their spokesperson said there had not been specific threats of that nature.

Other agencies have posted similar messaging to remain vigilant.

