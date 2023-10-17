Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarsaota Police post about potential Hamas copycat attacks, say no specific threats made

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police joined other state agencies in warning of potential copycat violence following the Hamas attacks on Israeli citizens.

Citing federal agencies, the department warned people to be vigilant following the conflict in the Middle East that broke out last week when Hamas launched an attack at the Gaza Border.

The agency posted that the department has been in communication with our federal, state and other local law enforcement agencies.

“Our agency remains vigilant and in a high state of readiness to rapidly respond to any potential threats or critical incidents in our community. We encourage anyone witnessing suspicious activity to alert law enforcement. If you see something, say something: Call 941-316-1199 or report anonymously at 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com,” reads the post on the organizations Facebook page.

ABC7 reached out to the department to see if there had been any specific threats and their spokesperson said there had not been specific threats of that nature.

Other agencies have posted similar messaging to remain vigilant.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI and Sarasota Police Department warn of potential copycat attacks amid war in the Middle East
Booker HS Evacuation
No arrests made in shooting near Booker High School
The suspects wore hoodies, gloves, and sunglasses to disguise their appearance.
Bradenton police asking for help identifying burglary suspects
Mosquito-borne illness advisory issued for Sarasota County
Matthew Cade
Port Charlotte man faces more than 20 child pornography charges

Latest News

Detectives linked Kinsler to the scene nearly a year later and arrested him while they say he...
Gainesville man faces 40 years in prison for a murder back in 2020
With the state paying for the flights, a Tampa-based non-profit organization brought a group of...
State vows more help for people in Israel
GUERRA EN ISRAEL Y GAZA
Suncoast reacts to Israel-Hamas war continuing
KISS Cancer Goodbye
‘KISS Cancer Goodbye’ fundraiser raises over $50K