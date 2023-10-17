Advertise With Us
One person infected with West Nile virus in Sarasota

A mosquito.
A mosquito.
By Sophia Vitello
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Health in Sarasota said that a person in south Sarasota was infected with the West Nile virus last month. This person has been treated, according to officials, but they want to warn residents about the potential risk of contracting the virus.

A mosquito-born illness advisory went into effect yesterday afternoon. Mosquito Management continues to spray any areas of risk, but they encourage residents to do a couple things if they’re outside; wear long, loose clothing, use EPA approved bug spray, cover windows or doors with screens, and get rid of any sitting water.

80% of people who contract the West Nile virus do not have any symptoms. But 1 in 5 people will experience flu-like symptoms, fever, headache, or nausea. 1% of people can experience neurological issues. The symptom risk is greater for those over the age of 60 and anyone with auto-immune diseases.

There was concern over the summer, when 7 cases of Malaria were contracted from mosquitos. However, Wade Brennen, the Mosquito Management of Sarasota County manager, thinks this situation is less concerning.

“This is a natural cycle disease that’s going on, so I don’t think that we’re in the same situation that we were in with Malaria earlier on,” said Brennen.

But he does warn of the severity of this disease.

“It is a very serious matter if you do contract it. It has lifelong illness effects that will re-occur throughout your life,” he added.

We will update you if any more cases of the West Nile virus are reported.

