Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Number of individuals’ remains located in Colorado funeral home up to almost 200

Law enforcement and crime tape off Werner and Highway 115 in Penrose on Oct. 5, 2023.
Law enforcement and crime tape off Werner and Highway 115 in Penrose on Oct. 5, 2023.(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENROSE, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - The number of individuals whose remains were located in a Penrose, Colorado, funeral home is up to at least 189, according to a release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday.

Investigators said all of the decedents were removed from the Return to Nature Funeral Home as of Oct. 13 and have been transported to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

Officials previously said at least 115 individuals’ remains had been located, adding now the new figure could also increase as their investigation continues.

According to officials, the next step is confirming identities and notifying families. There is currently no timeline for completion of that process.

Families who have not already done so are asked to complete an online questionnaire to assist in the process of identifying decedents and notifying others who were impacted.

Investigators said anyone who may have been impacted can email the FBI. Officials will respond to all emails from family members.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol Contraband Interdiction Troopers initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge...
Man arrested on felony drug charges in Manatee County
Mosquito-borne illness advisory issued for Sarasota County
Booker HS Evacuation
No arrests made in shooting near Booker High School
The suspects wore hoodies, gloves, and sunglasses to disguise their appearance.
Bradenton police asking for help identifying burglary suspects

Latest News

Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal when the gun...
Prosecutors seeking to recharge actor Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting on movie set
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame as Biden heads to Mideast
Laurie Rudock lays flowers at a makeshift memorial after the recent death of a captive orca,...
Miami Seaquarium’s Lolita the orca died from old age and multiple chronic illnesses, necropsy finds
Stephen Custer, a Little League umpire has been arrested and is facing charges that include...
Parents attack Little League umpire after children say he was taking photos of them in bathroom